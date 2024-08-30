So bad they named him twice, Eric Djemba-Djemba is one of the most infamous deadline day flops.So bad they named him twice, Eric Djemba-Djemba is one of the most infamous deadline day flops.
Nine of the worst transfer deadline day deals ever - including Liverpool and Chelsea flops

David George
By David George

3 minutes ago

Transfer deadline day can sometimes be a mad scramble to the finish line.

Clubs are rushing around to get business done, and if a star player leaves then it can trigger some mental panic buying.

That was the case for some of these signings, but others were just weird purchases or complete let-downs for their clubs - with players blighted by injuries, goal droughts and, in one case, sealing their new club’s relegation fate.

Here are nine of the worst deadline day signings in Premier League history.

Liverpool properly panicked after Fernando Torres left the Reds for Chelsea in 2011. Taking the number 9 shirt, Carroll was bought for £35m on the January transfer window deadline day - and scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances, over two and a half seasons at Anfield.

1. Andy Carroll to Liverpool - 2011 (£25m)

Liverpool properly panicked after Fernando Torres left the Reds for Chelsea in 2011. Taking the number 9 shirt, Carroll was bought for £35m on the January transfer window deadline day - and scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances, over two and a half seasons at Anfield. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

United didn’t lose much on Falcao, given it was only a loan deal, but the Colombian was brilliant before arriving at Old Trafford. He was anything but for the Red Devils, scoring four times in 26 Premier League outings.

2. Radamel Falcao to Manchester United - 2014 (£6m)

United didn’t lose much on Falcao, given it was only a loan deal, but the Colombian was brilliant before arriving at Old Trafford. He was anything but for the Red Devils, scoring four times in 26 Premier League outings. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Now Manchester United's striker coach, in 2010 McCarthy swapped Blackburn for West ham, having scored 52 goals for the Rovers. But the South African scored zero goals in 13 games for West Ham as he nursed a plethora of injuries, with Hammers' chairman Karren Brady branding him a "big fat mistake".

3. Benni McCarthy to Blackburn - 2010 (?)

Now Manchester United's striker coach, in 2010 McCarthy swapped Blackburn for West ham, having scored 52 goals for the Rovers. But the South African scored zero goals in 13 games for West Ham as he nursed a plethora of injuries, with Hammers' chairman Karren Brady branding him a "big fat mistake". | Manchester United via Getty Images Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

Argentinian duo Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano arrived at West Ham in 2006. But while Tevez flourished, Mascherano barely played, with manager Alan Pardew struggling to get him into the side. He played just seven games for the Hammers before joining Liverpool.

4. Javier Mascarano to West Ham - 2006 (£12.2m)

Argentinian duo Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano arrived at West Ham in 2006. But while Tevez flourished, Mascherano barely played, with manager Alan Pardew struggling to get him into the side. He played just seven games for the Hammers before joining Liverpool. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images

