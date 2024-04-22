Non-league football club banned from playoffs

Gateshead FC have been barred from the National League play-offs

Gateshead FC have been banned from taking part in the National League playoffs this season after they failed to secure a ‘10-year security of tenure’ at the International Stadium.

Despite finishing sixth in the National League table, which would have normally landed them a spot in the playoff eliminators, they will not be taking part in them. Furthermore, they will not be replaced - as such, Altrincham will receive a bye to the next round.

Gateshead have appealed against the decision and their appeal was also backed by the National League. Nevertheless, it was roundly rejected by the EFL.

A statement on Gateshead’s official club website reads: “Gateshead football club are extremely disappointed to find ourselves in the position as outlined in the statements released by the EFL and the National League. Rest assured we will continue to challenge both of their decisions, and we will endeavour to ensure that footballing matters are decided on the pitch.

“Therefore, our player and staff remain 100% focused on the task in hand, and we wish to go on record to express our gratitude to the National League for supporting our challenge to the EFL. Due to the legality of this matter, no further comments will be made by Gateshead FC until appropriate.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the EFL says: “Gateshead Football Club will not be permitted by the National League to participate in this season’s play-offs as the terms of the Club’s occupation at the Gateshead International Stadium, owned by the Borough Council of Gateshead, does not meet the relevant qualifying criteria to enable the club to become a Member of the EFL.