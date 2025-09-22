Arsenal face an anxious wait over Noni Madueke’s fitness after picking up an injury at the weekend.

The winger, who dazzled for England in the most recent international break, limped off with a knee injury in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

The 23-year-old, who signed from Chelsea for £48.5m in the summer, is due to undergo scans today (Monday, September 22).

Early signs suggest the damage may not be serious, but the club will not know the extent until tests are complete.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has already been hit hard by injuries this season. Kai Havertz is sidelined with a knee problem, Martin Odegaard missed the Man City clash with a shoulder issue, and Bukayo Saka only just returned from a month out with a hamstring injury.

Madueke stepped in effectively during Saka’s absence, adding depth on the right flank, and has impressed since his arrival - both for Arsenal and on the international stage, where he scored for England in their 5-0 win over Serbia earlier this month.

Arteta confirmed after the game that Madueke “had an issue very early in the match and he wasn’t well enough to continue.”

Losing him for a sustained spell not only be a setback for Arsenal, but would mean that Saka’s return will have to be handled like delicate glass, such is the Englishman’s own injury record.