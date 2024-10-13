Forest TV

The Premier League side have made vast improvements to their training ground as they aim for a top 10 finish.

Nottingham Forest has completed a comprehensive redevelopment of training ground, marking a significant investment aimed at improving player performance, conditioning, and recovery.

The multi-million pound summer overhaul has seen the introduction of a state-of-the-art 405 square-metre gym, new physio and rehabilitation rooms, and enhanced changing room facilities, including a sauna, ice baths, and hot baths to support optimal muscle recovery. These improvements are designed to elevate Forest’s infrastructure to Premier League standards, in line with their ambitions both on and off the pitch.

A key feature of the refurbishment is the revamped dining area, which now includes a high-end kitchen for the club's chefs and nutritionists, a live cooking station, expanded seating, and a permanent coffee barista. The lounge area, framed by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the training pitches, offers players a relaxed environment with a pool table, gaming stations, and table tennis, further promoting team cohesion and mental well-being.

Communication between staff and players has also been a focal point, with new breakout areas providing space for one-on-one coaching and performance reviews. The academy has seen the renovation of offices, a new boardroom, and the addition of a video analysis suite, complete with a direct balcony overlooking the training ground to enhance the quality of training session analysis.

This redevelopment follows earlier work on two new hybrid pitches, which are now identical to the playing surface at the City Ground.

Forest captain Ryan Yates praised the transformation, noting the substantial improvement in the club’s facilities.

"When we were promoted, the pitches were not of the best standard. Now they are basically identical to the City Ground, which is huge. It’s helping us become better players," Yates said.

"The investment in the gym, the lounge area, and even having a barista really makes it feel like a proper Premier League training ground.

“All I can say is that the owner [Evangelos Marinakis] looks at every single detail that can be improved,”

“The difference from when I first came at 7 or 8 years old is almost unrecognisable, to be honest.”

Forest are currently tenth in the Premier League after seven games played, with their highlights so far including a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield and a draw away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.