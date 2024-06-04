Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis makes history in Europe

The Greek side won the UEFA Conference League against all odds in Athens last week.

Greek giants Olympiacos have made European history — becoming the first team to win two UEFA competitions in the same season.

They won the UEFA Youth League in April before their first team picked up the UEFA Conference League in Athens last week, beating Fiorentina 1-0 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This remarkable achievement sparked excitement and pride in Greece, where celebrations continued in Piraeus and Athens long into the night.

Club owner Evangelos Marinakis heralded the victory as the dawn of a new era for the club.

"We are starting a golden era," Marinakis declared. "The next step could be the Europa League, and you saw what our youth did, whom I have repeatedly said are not youth. Because they are 18-19 years old and playing for their first teams."

Marinakis emphasised the high calibre of competition faced by the Olympiacos youth team, noting that the teams they defeated included players already featuring in first teams, such as Inter in Italy, AC Milan, and Bayern Munich. "We are happy for these kids who showed their talent and won the Youth League, the Youth Champions League. And, truly, I am particularly happy to see these Greek kids progressing. We are by their side, to support them and to continue to excel," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Olympiacos owner also shared his personal vision and determination leading up to this historic victory. "I had dreamed of this moment. I told the captains, I told the coach, and all the people who are with me daily and work hard for what you saw today, for this success. I said the following: We all need to focus, not think of anything else but victory. There is nothing else. If you focus on and desire something very much, and believe in it, you will do it and be successful."

Marinakis recounted the motivational message he delivered to the team two rounds before the final. "They heard it, and I had told it to the youth two rounds before. They know they could do it, and when you reach a final and have beaten great teams, Champions League teams, you know you can do it, and it is not a dream. It is a reality that you must pay attention to the last detail to achieve it."