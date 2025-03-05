To10.gr

Reigning champions hold their nerve in dramatic shootout as Kouraklis’ heroics send them through to the last eight.

Olympiacos' U19 side delivered a dramatic victory in the UEFA Youth League, overcoming Sturm Graz 5-4 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time. The Greek giants showcased remarkable resilience and composure, keeping their European dream alive as they now prepare to face RB Salzburg for a spot in the final four.

The match was fiercely contested, with Olympiacos taking the lead through Antonis Papakanellos in the 61st minute. However, Sturm Graz equalised in stoppage time through Koïta in a controversial moment that saw Olympiacos players protesting for a handball in the buildup. Despite this setback, the young Greek talents held their nerve in the penalty shootout.

All players converted their penalties until the score reached 4-4, when Olympiacos goalkeeper Georgios Kouraklis became the hero by saving the Austrian side’s final spot-kick. Argyrios Liatsikouras then stepped up to slot home the decisive penalty, securing a famous victory for the Piraeus club.

This triumph marks a significant milestone for the owner Evangelos Marinakis and his club’s academy, reinforcing Olympiacos' growing reputation as a force in youth football. The team now turns its attention to RB Salzburg, who knocked out Atlético Madrid and will host Olympiacos in Austria for a place in the semi-finals.

This achievement underlines the club’s commitment to nurturing young talent and competing at the highest level. The dream of European glory continues for Olympiacos, and with momentum firmly on their side, they will approach the Salzburg showdown with belief and determination