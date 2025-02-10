Getty Images

Marinakis’ Olympiacos project producing Europe’s next big talents as Premier League clubs circle.

Two of Greece’s brightest young talents, Charalampos “Babis” Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis, are attracting serious interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Brentford among the clubs keeping a close eye on their progress.

Under the ownership of Evangelos Marinakis, Olympiacos have undergone a transformation in recent years, both domestically and in Europe. The club’s success isn’t just reflected in their results - currently unbeaten in 21 games and leading the Greek Super League - but also in their ability to develop top young talent.

At just 17 years old, Kostoulas has already made a name for himself at Olympiacos. The forward, nicknamed ‘Babistuta’ in reference to Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta, has been a nightmare for defenders with his blistering pace - clocked at 36 km/h - and direct approach.

Kostoulas has stepped up in big moments this season, scoring a brace and providing an assist against Aris, netting his first senior goal against PAOK, and delivering a crucial assist in the Europa League against Qarabağ. He thrives under pressure and is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young strikers in Europe.

Mouzakitis, 18, has drawn comparisons to Andrés Iniesta for his ability to control the tempo of a game. A composed, technically gifted midfielder, he ranks among the top three players in Greece for progressive passing this season, showing maturity beyond his years.

Whether it’s his assist against Porto in Europe, a stunning match-winner against Levadiakos, or his last-minute derby goal against Panathinaikos, Mouzakitis has repeatedly proven his ability to deliver on the biggest stages.

Since taking over the club, Marinakis has overseen a resurgence at Olympiacos, leading them back to European prominence while strengthening their domestic dominance. The club’s investment in youth development has started to pay dividends, with Kostoulas and Mouzakitis emerging as prime examples of Olympiacos’ ability to produce top-tier talent.

Both players have been instrumental in the club’s remarkable season. Olympiacos currently boast the best defensive record in the Europa League, conceding just three goals in the competition, and they are on course for their most dominant campaign in 15 years.

With both players still in their teens - Kostoulas is only 45 days older than Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, while Mouzakitis is yet to get his driving license - their best years are undoubtedly ahead of them. Premier League clubs are well aware that their value is rising fast, and any club looking to secure their signatures will need to act quickly before their price tags soar.