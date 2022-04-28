Here are 20 Premier League stars that could be on the move this summer.

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign comes to an end in less than a month, while we will have to wait a while longer for the summer transfer window open.

There are a long list of players that have been linked with moves across the country and even further round the globe ahead of next season, with some clubs desperate to hold onto their biggest assets, while others will be eager to move on those that have failed to impress.

NationalWorld have taken a look at each club’s transfer plans and we have chosen one player from each side that should consider leaving this summer...

1. Arsenal - Bernd Leno Leno lost his place in Arsenal’s starting line-up to Aaron Ramsdale and looks almost certain to depart the club this summer.

2. Aston Villa - Morgan Sanson Morgan Sanson joined Aston Villa last year but has failed to make an impact at the club. Marseille are said to be keen on re-signing the midfielder and it seems like a sensible idea for him.

3. Brentford - Ivan Toney It is probably very unlikely that Toney will leave Brentford this summer but, given his brilliant debut season in the Premier League, bigger clubs should definitely be looking at him. His previous ‘scandals’ surrounding the Bees could also influence a potential departure.

4. Brighton - Solly March Solly March has been at Brighton for eleven years but has struggled to establish regular football in recent years, while only scoring four league goals in the previous five seasons. March is only 27 and could benefit from a change of scenery.