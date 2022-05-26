Forget the Oscars, these are the real gongs that matter...
With just a handful of loose ends left to be tied up, the 2021/22 football season is all but over - and what a campaign it has been.
From final day title race shootouts to agonising relegation dog fights, the thrills and spills have kept us enthralled right the way through to the last whistle.
In the coming days and weeks, a whole host of individual and team awards will be handed out by various governing bodies, recognising the finest players and managers in the professional game this term.
But here at NationalWorld, we prefer to cast our net a little wider.
So, without further ado, here are our alternative football awards for the 2021/22 campaign...
1. Unexpected Blood Feud of the Season - Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta
Despite a late bid from Jack Grealish and the entire city of Newcastle - (What has Miggy Almiron ever done to you, Jack?) - the sight of Klopp and Arteta trying to throttle each other on the Anfield touchline is simply too surreal to ignore. Massive ‘hold me back, hold me back’ energy.
2. Pleasingly Satisfactory Moment of the Season - Burnley wearing 1 to 11
Traditionalists everywhere rejoiced when Burnley named a starting XI featuring players wearing the numbers 1 to 11 against Liverpool in August. No team had done so since Charlton Athletic in 1999, and to make things even better, all 11 numbers properly corresponded to their traditional positions on the pitch. Absolute bliss.
3. Pinata of the Season - Jamie Carragher
Whether it’s Roy Keane, Richarlison, Liam Gallagher, or even Specsavers’ official Twitter account, the Sky pundit is usually on the end of some kind of verbal beating from somebody or other. To his credit, he takes it all in good faith, and gives just as much as he gets.
4. U-Turn of the Season - Brandon Williams
After a tangle of legs during a match between Norwich City and Brentford, young full-back Williams fell to the ground on top of his opponent with something of murderous glint in his eye. The defender immediately sprang up and grabbed his opposite number by the shirt, ready for a confrontation, only to realise it was the recently returned Christian Eriksen. Cue warm hugs, instant meme status, and one of the most unexpectedly sweet moments of the season.