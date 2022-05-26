4. U-Turn of the Season - Brandon Williams

After a tangle of legs during a match between Norwich City and Brentford, young full-back Williams fell to the ground on top of his opponent with something of murderous glint in his eye. The defender immediately sprang up and grabbed his opposite number by the shirt, ready for a confrontation, only to realise it was the recently returned Christian Eriksen. Cue warm hugs, instant meme status, and one of the most unexpectedly sweet moments of the season.