Owls boss Danny Rohl considered to replace Chris Wilder in the Blades dugout next season

Sheffield United's Payoff Final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley Stadium.

Sheffield United fans have been left furious to the news that lifelong Blades fan Chris Wilder's time at his beloved club is understood to be coming to an end, with an official statement expected in the 24 hours.

Blades fans quickly took to social media, many of which were left dumbfounded by the news that Wilder will be sacked in the next couple of days, after he led the club to a record-breaking points tally of 90 points but failed to secure promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking after his return to the club.

One fan wrote on X (Twitter): “Thanks for giving us some if not the best moments we’ve ever had watching the Blades. The new owners can get to f***. One way to lose a lot of support for them. Nothing like getting the fans behind you by sacking Chris Wilder.”

Throughout the season some of the Sheffield United faithful were calling for his head following some poor results that led them into the playoffs rather than automatic promotion in the first place, with some questioning his tactics, substitutions and summer and January signings, asking the manager and the club to justify paying £10m for the services of Tom Cannon from Leicester City – as one example.

Chris Wilder, onlooking a dismal defeat.

But who could take the Blades hot seat now? Whoever it is will have to hit the ground running and build a promotion-winning team in the short time it will be until the opening day of the season - which kicks off on the weekend of August 9/10.

Sky Sports have confirmed that ex-Wolves manager, Gary O’Neil will not be taking the job as recently speculated in the past few weeks.

The owners COH Sports confirmed that there is no interest in bringing O’Neil and concluded this by saying that they want to go in a different direction.

Current Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been looking for an out since the current campaign ended and this could be just a short hop on a tram to Bramall Lane - to a club that has the means to match his ambitions of managing at the highest level of English football and has all the infrastructure he has been demanding Chansiri put in place for the Owls.

Danny Rohl currently is 33/1 to take the job according to BetVictor.com. Ex-Hull City manager, Ruben Selles is favourite at 1/8.