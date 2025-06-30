A former Manchester United and England star has been charged with drink driving.

Cheshire Constabulary officers have charged Paul Ince, Sky News has reported.

Police said officers were called at about 5pm on Saturday to Chester High Road in Neston.

“The incident involved a black Range Rover which had collided with the central reservation barrier,” said a statement. “Officers attended the scene and arrested a 57-year-old man.

“Paul Ince, of Quarry Road, Neston, has since been charged with drink driving.”

Ince will appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on July 18.

He played more than 200 times for Manchester United after signing from West Ham in 1990, and as well as Liverpool also played for Wolves, Middlesbrough and Inter Milan. He was the first black player to captain England.