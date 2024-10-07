Paul Pogba’s ban will expire in March 2024. | Getty Images

Outcast footballer Paul Pogba will be back on the pitch next year, after his substance ban was reduced.

The French midfielder was suspended in September 2023 by Nado Italia, Italy’s anti-doping organisation. For testing positive for DHEA, a banned testosterone drug, Pogba was banned from football for four years.

But following an appeal - supported by evidence that this substance was ingested by accident - his ban has been reduced to just 18 months, and having served most of that already Pogba will be eligible to play again in March 2025.

Paul Pogba could return to football next year. | Getty Images

In a statement, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reiterated that the World Cup winner was still “not without fault”. The statement added: “Pogba's case was supported by several experts. Much of the evidence provided by Pogba was unopposed.

“The CAS panel determined, however, that Pogba was not without fault and that, as a professional football player, he should have paid a greater care in the circumstances.”

But according to reports, Pogba’s time at Juventus could be coming to an end regardless - despite being contracted until 2026. If this does transpire, then the 31-year-old will be on the hunt for a new club?

So what are Pogba’s best options - and where is he most likely to end up?

Inter Miami (MLS)

Joining the MLS seems like a no-brainer for Pogba at this stage in his career - and what better destination than Inter Miami? The team is full of ageing superstars already, with Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and of course Lionel Messi in the starting XI.

However, depending on other players’ contracts Pogba may need to take a pay cut to join, with the MLS having strict salary cap rules for players who aren’t “designated talents” - of which Inter Miami already has a fair few.

Como 1907 (Serie A)

If Pogba wishes to stay in Italy, but ends up leaving Juventus, then Como 1907 could be a left-field, exciting project for him. Under the managerial eye of Cesc Fabregas, Como has arrived in the Serie A from humble beginnings, but already has the likes of Andrea Belotti, Sergi Roberto and Alberto Moreno in the starting XI.

Following Varane’s retirement, there is almost certainly space on the wage bill for Pogba, and he would get to continue playing in the Italian league, for a competitive team with other talented players around him - and a manager who would hold him to account if he stepped out of line.

Como seems like the right fit for Pogba... but would Pogba be the right fit for Como?

Manchester United (Premier League)

Third time’s the charm, right?

Manchester United is in a total shambles at the moment, languishing 14th in the Premier League. Presuming that Erik ten Hag is still at the club in March 2025, is there any world in which someone like Paul Pogba doesn’t get into the starting XI ahead of players like Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen?

It seems like the sort of thing that is worth a try, at any rate. Things couldn’t get much worse at United right now, and if Pogba is feeling motivated then he is borderline unstoppable on his day. That being said, it’s definitely a risk, and who knows how the Old Trafford faithful would view his return.

Saudi Pro League

We all know this one is probably on the cards. Saudi Pro League clubs throw unthinkable amounts of money at big-name players - and someone like Pogba would be the jewel in the crown for many clubs.

He could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, join compatriot Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad or whip the ball in to Ivan Toney at Al Ahli. The options are practically endless, and the salary would have his eyes turning into dollar signs like Mr Krabbs. Everyone else is going to the Saudi Pro League in search of generational wealth - why would Paul Pogba turn that opportunity down?