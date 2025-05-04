Peter McParland played for Aston Villa in the 1950s and was a prolific goalscorer who helped the team win the FA Cup in 1957. He scored two goals in the final against Manchester United, including one with his head after he had been knocked unconscious earlier in the match. | Getty Images

A former Northern Ireland forward whose brace won the FA Cup for Aston Villa has died at the age of 91.

Peter McParland scored 121 goals in 341 appearances for Villa and got both goals in their 2-1 win over Manchester United in the 1957 FA Cup final.

He also scored in the 1961 League Cup final as Villa beat Rotherham 3-2 over two legs and helped the club win the Second Division title in the 1959/60 season.

Capped 34 times by Northern Ireland, McParland scored five goals at the 1958 World Cup and holds the national record for most goals in World Cup finals. He scored eight goals in all for his country.

“Aston Villa Football Club is profoundly saddened to learn that Peter McParland, the last surviving member of the club’s 1957 FA Cup-winning team, has passed away,” the club said in a statement.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Peter’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

In a social media post, the Irish FA said: “Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of Peter McParland who has passed away. Peter represented Northern Ireland with distinction, in particular at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. The last of our heroes from that famous era.”

The Newry-born player began his career with Dundalk before joining Villa in 1952. After almost a decade with the club, he went on to play for Wolves, Plymouth, Worcester City, Toronto Inter-Roma and Atlanta Chiefs.