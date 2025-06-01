Plymouth Argyle are in advanced talks to sign a midfielder that had been sought-after by their rivals.

Having been relegated back to League One after a dismal Championship campaign, the Pilgrims are looking to strengthen their squad in a bid to bounce straight back up the football pyramid.

According to Football League World, they are are close to securing a deal for Hertha Berlin midfielder Bradley Ibrahim, despite recent upheaval at the club as head coach Miron Muslic left this week to join Schalke. Ironically, their next signing could arrive from the same country their manager just left for.

Former Argyle midfielder David Fox, who recently returned to Home Park as Head of Football Operations, is leading transfer business during the club’s search for a new head coach. One of his first major moves looks set to be the signing of Ibrahim, a 20-year-old midfielder under contract with Hertha Berlin.

It was widely reported in May that Plymouth were among several English clubs chasing Ibrahim, including Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, and Peterborough United.

Ibrahim joined Hertha from Arsenal in January 2024 but hasn’t featured for their first team. He made 12 appearances for their second team before being loaned to Crawley Town for the 2024–25 season. While Crawley were relegated to League Two, Ibrahim was a standout in midfield, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

Known for his aggressive, ball-winning style, Ibrahim could add valuable depth and energy to Argyle’s midfield as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.