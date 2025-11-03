A Premier League star has allegedly been threatened with a gun by a football agent.

The Metropolitan Police is reportedly investigating claims that a Premier League footballer was threatened with a gun during a late-night incident in London.

The player was walking with a friend through a busy area of the city when the confrontation occurred at around 11.14pm on September 6. Police have since confirmed they are carrying out a full investigation.

According to The Sun, a football agent - who represents several high-profile players, including an England international - was arrested last month on suspicion of brandishing a firearm to cause fear of violence. He is also being investigated for allegedly blackmailing and threatening the footballer’s friend, the tabloid added, claiming that the player in question is worth at least £60m.

The agent was arrested two days after the incident when officers raided his home. He was released on bail on September 9 under strict conditions, which include a ban on contacting the player or visiting the club’s training ground.

He was also issued a travel restriction, though a court later approved a temporary variation allowing him to leave the country for pre-arranged trips. He must surrender his passport back to police once he returns.

At the time of publication, no charges have been filed to the Crown Prosecution Service.