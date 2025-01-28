Andressa Urach, 37, poses in undated photo. She spoke about Neymar. Note: Private photo taken from social media. (@andressaurachoficial/NF/newsX) | @andressaurachoficial/NF/newsX

An OnlyFans model who recently told how she planned to form her own church after getting a heavenly calling from God has revealed new saucy details about her claim that she bonked football superstar Neymar.

Former Miss BumBum contestant Andressa Urach was speaking on her Moskitalks podcast when she revealed the new details about her 2013 claim, alleging that she had sex with the former PSG and Al Hilal star out of “charity”, according to Brazilian media.

She also claimed that he had been "very fast" and could not "finish the second half".

Urach also claimed that she had had sex with "all his friends". Speaking about what has been termed a brief relationship, she said: "I've been with him [Neymar] too, I've been with all his friends [...] I didn't want to give him that respect, he thought too much of himself, you know?"

But she added that she eventually gave in, saying: "But there was a day when I said: 'Oh, I'm going to do this charity.'"

She reportedly continued to say: "He just couldn't finish the second half."

Neymar during his time at Paris Saint-Germain | AFP via Getty Images

The 37-year-old porn star was formerly a member of the evangelical Universal Church but sued them after saying they took more than £300,000 from her.

Pointedly Andressa, who eventually dropped the legal case, said she would found her own church "without taking money from anyone".

Previously she had bragged about football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo cheating on his girlfriend with her, something the player later furiously denied.

She first made the claim that she had slept with Neymar in 2023, right after he left 'A Fazenda 6' in 2013. At the time, he was dating Bruna Marquezine.

