Tonight’s Portsmouth vs Millwall football match has been called off after the floodlights at Fratton Park went out shortly before kick-off.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans were left disappointed after the football match between Portsmouth and Millwall this evening was called off due to a power failure. The floodlights Fratton Park, Pompey's home ground, went off shortly before the game was due to get underway, at 7.45pm.

It is understood efforts then got underway in a bid to restore light before, an hour later at around 8.40pm, the club announced the game had been postponed. Fans booed as the announcement came, with the announcer saying there would be no football due to "circumstances beyond their control".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement posted on social media soon after said: "Tonight’s match against Millwall has been postponed for safety reasons due circumstances beyond the club’s control. We will update fans further in due course."

Floodlights at Fratton Park went out shortly before kick-off for the Portsmouth vs Millwall game | National World

The actual cause has not been confirmed, despite the lights appearing to fail earlier in the evening.

It comes in a disappointing week for Portsmouth fans, who saw their clash with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday (November 23) also called off, due to a waterlogged pitch at Ewood Park, in Lancashire.

Tonight's events mean they have not seen their team in action since November 9, with Pompey rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, on 12 points from 15 games. Most other clubs have played 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will hope they finally get to see their side back on the field on Saturday (November 30), when they are due to travel to Wales to take on Swansea City in a Championship clash at the Swansea.com Stadium.