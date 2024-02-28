The Premier League is often described as the biggest and most glamorous division in world football and it boasts many of the most talented and highly paid superstars on the planet.

Since the inaugural season in 1992/93, English football has grown with each passing year and as a result the transfer fees and wages of players have reached new astronomical heights as teams fight to gain and maintain success.

With that in mind we take a look at the top 15 highest paid players aged 25 or under in the Premier League and just how much they earn each week, using data from Capology.

1 . Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal Brazilian international Gabriel Martinelli earns a reported £180,000 a week and an estimated £9.36m a year.

2 . Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez earns a staggering £180,000 a week an estimated £9.36m a year.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool England international Trent Alexander-Arnold earns around £180,000 a week and a reported £9.36m a year.