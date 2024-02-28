Telling news your way
The richest Premier League footballers: top 15 highest youngsters Under 25 - including Saka, Foden & more -

Premier League footballers earn an eyewatering amount of money - but who is the highest paid player under the age of 25?

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
4 minutes ago

The Premier League is often described as the biggest and most glamorous division in world football and it boasts many of the most talented and highly paid superstars on the planet.

Since the inaugural season in 1992/93, English football has grown with each passing year and as a result the transfer fees and wages of players have reached new astronomical heights as teams fight to gain and maintain success.

With that in mind we take a look at the top 15 highest paid players aged 25 or under in the Premier League and just how much they earn each week, using data from Capology. 

1. Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

2. Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

4. William Saliba - Arsenal

