High-profile Premier League figure wins anonymity in alleged child sexual abuse case
A high-profile name in Premier League football has won a High Court anonymity order to prevent his identity from being revealed in a civil case against him for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage girl.
The leading figure is being sued for aggravated damages by a woman who claims that she was 15-years-old at the time when the offences allegedly were committed in the 1990s.
A civil case against the boss was filed in January, and his lawyers have successfully argued to the court that an order be implemented to prevent his name from being released by the media.
The Athletic understand that the order has been made to ‘protect the interests of the defendant’ and ‘secure the administration of justice.’
Master Stevens, who sits as a judge in the King's Bench Division of the High Court, said in court documents that she had considered human rights to private and family life, as well as freedom of expression, when making her decision.
She concluded that the protection of the boss' identity was necessary to "secure the proper administration of justice", adding there was "no sufficient countervailing public interest" in his name being disclosed.
A BBC report adds that the boss in question remains in his current position despite the ongoing police investigation.
