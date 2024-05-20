Premier League game stopped due to medical emergency

A Premier League game was halted at the weekend due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

The game between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane on the final day of the 2023/24 Premier League season was halted after fans alerted medical officials to an emergency in the crowd.

The incident took place in the 15th minute of the encounter, just after Spurs’ first goal, with players from both teams being led off the pitch to wait for the problem to be resolved. While the players received instructions from their respective head coaches during the interval, the fan was treated by medical staff present at Bramall Lane - their current status is unconfirmed. The game resumed in the 19th minute when officials were given the green light.

The match ended in a 3-0 win to Spurs, despite the Blades starting brightly. Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring in the first half - the Lilywhites confirmed their victory in the second half, when Pedro Porro scored, followed up by a second goal for Kulusevski.

United couldn’t find an answer to Spurs’ onslaught - they could only muster a single shot on target over the course of 90 minutes, in contrast to Spurs’ nine shots on target.

It has been a miserable campaign for United - they will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes in the Championship next season. The Blades finished bottom of the Premier League table after amassing a meagre 16 points from 38 games - they have long since been relegated.