The Premier League have revealed when next season’s fixtures will be released.

Newcastle United will find out who they will face on the opening day of next season’s Premier League - and when they will play their other 37 matches - at 9am on Tuesday 18 June when the Premier League release next season’s fixtures. That date comes just less than a month after the conclusion of their season which will see the Magpies take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The 2024/25 Premier League season will get underway on Saturday 17 August and run until Sunday 25 May. There will be no games on Christmas Eve, nor will there be a mid-season ‘winter break’ as has been implemented in recent seasons. There will be 33 weekends of action, four midweek rounds and a bank holiday set of fixtures with details on those to be released in due course.

Eddie Howe’s side began this season with a bang as they thrashed Champions League chasing Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park. Goals from Sandro Tonali, who will be eligible to play from Newcastle’s third league game of the season and beyond, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes secured a brilliant start to the campaign.