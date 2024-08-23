Matthijs De Ligt | Manchester United via Getty Images

The Premier League continues this weekend with the final round of fixtures before the transfer window shuts, as managers have one final chance to either quell worries about their squads - or convince higher-ups that more business is needed. Here are the clashes to watch this weekend.

Wolves v Chelsea

Blues face last season’s bogey team as they try to silence critics in Neto grudge match

It’s been a busy week on and off the pitch for Chelsea. They got their European campaign off to a successful start last night with a 2-0 victory over Swiss side Servette in the Uefa Conference League, but the headlines have been dominated by their bloated squad and rows with players like Raheem Sterling over their onfield minutes.

He’s rumoured to be headed for the exit along with Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell, and more. Conor Gallagher finally sealed a move away this week, switching places with João Félix at Atlético Madrid - a transfer that upset some fans who were sad to see the homegrown hero go. After losing their league opener to Manchester City last weekend, Enzo Maresca - but perhaps even more so owner Todd Boehly - will be desperate for some positivity on the pitch this weekend.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has departed | Dan Mulvey/Getty Images

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers are far from a walkover. Like Chelsea, they were defeated 2-0 on the opening day - in their case away at Arsenal - and will be out to secure their first win. Despite finishing in 14th last season, they proved to be something of a banana skin for the Blues. Gary O’Neil’s side spoiled Chelsea’s festive season last year by beating them at Molineux on Christmas Eve and followed that up with a 4-2 win at Stamford Bridge in February.

Saturday’s game promises interest as well with it being a grudge match for Pedro Neto; the Portuguese winger made the switch from Wolves to Chelsea this summer and his former teammates could well be keen to make him think that was a mistake.

The two face off on Sunday at 2pm.

Brighton v Manchester United

Ten Hag’s midfield and defence to be tested by young newcomer Hürzeler

Though fantasy team managers will know that the Premier League app has this week’s clash down as an ‘easy’ one for United, that’s far from the full story. Brighton currently sit top of the table after a thumping victory over Everton last week and Fabian Hürzeler’s first game in charge will have given Ten Hag’s men plenty to worry about.

It immediately became apparent that the German’s approach of sending Mitoma and Minteh bombing down the wings can stretch defences to breaking point and create space to cause devastation in the central areas.

Manchester United’s manager might want his side to press aggressively, and that approach showed more promise in last week’s 1-0 win over Fulham - but it might need a rethink this weekend. It’s no secret that the Reds are in search of better cover in front of the defence (with Manuel Ugarte their top transfer target) and that weakness could well be exposed if their hard pressing approach falls victim to Brighton’s quick counter attack. Danny Welbeck is of course a familiar face for United fans and there’s no particular bad blood between them, but his goal last week was a prime example of the problems he could cause United this weekend.

Matthijs De Ligt | Manchester United via Getty Images

It’s a great chance for the Reds’ summer signings to prove themselves, though - Matthijs De Ligt only had a few minutes against Fulham but could be drafted in for more work this weekend. Noussair Mazraoui enjoyed a starting spot and impressed fans at the Theatre of Dreams in his full-back role; if Brighton’s success on the wings last weekend is anything to go by, he will have even more of a starring role on Saturday.

That clash at the Amex kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday.

Southampton v Nottingham Forest

An early look at how the relegation battle could shape up

Yes, week 2 is admittedly a bit early to start thinking about relegation - but these things can come down to the wire and Southampton and Forest fans must surely have that in the back of their mind this weekend. The newly promoted Saints impressed in their opener and were arguably unfortunate to fall to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, while Forest (who have loitered around the danger zone in the last two seasons) shared the points with Bournemouth last weekend.

Saturday’s encounter is an early taste of how these two possible relegation rivals measure up. If their last Premier League encounter is any indication, it could be a good game for the neutral. Forest’s 4-3 win in May 2023 helped seal both teams’ fate, with Southampton relegated a matter of weeks later.

Anthony Elanga

This weekend’s clash promises youthful pace on the wings from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga; Southampton’s defence, who picked up two bookings last weekend, are in for a rough time. However, the Saints showed last weekend against a 10-man Newcastle that they’re capable of dominating the ball with 78% possession. Their problem is converting that into goals, and it will obviously prove even more difficult without a man advantage.

Forest travel to St Mary’s for a 3pm kickoff on Saturday.

Elsewhere

Slot’s Anfield introduction and bare-bones Everton travel to Tottenham

Other points of interest to look out for include an Anfield debut for new Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who got his Premier League off to a winning start last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town. He might have insisted in a news conference this morning that nerves aren’t playing a part ahead of their encounter with Brentford, but stepping out in front of a Liverpool home crowd for the first time is no small thing.

Last week’s scoreline also belies a shaky first-half performance, and some fans are fidgeting at the fact that no new arrivals have been confirmed before the transfer window shuts. Liverpool face Brentford at 4:30pm on Sunday.