Gabriel of Arsenal celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Manchester City maintained their perfect start amid anguish for Liverpool and defeat for Ange’s Tottenham.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the first international break of the season out the way, the Premier League resumed this weekend as Southampton invited Manchester Utd to get match week four underway. An eventful two days of action followed as London rivals went head-to-head, Everton lost another two-goal lead and Newcastle made a late comeback in the Midlands. Here are five of the big talking points from this weekend’s action.

Gabriel’s second half header gives the Gunners bragging rights over their arch-rivals

Over the last two years Arsenal have seemed unfazed at the pressure of going into a North London Derby as clear favourites. While they’ve been chasing titles, their rivals have been competing for top four, and on Arsenal’s last two visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the difference in quality has been there for all to see. Last season, the Gunners scored three in their neighbours’ backyard and the year before that they cruised to a 2-0 away win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel of Arsenal celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday Picture: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

This time felt different though. Arsenal were without the suspended Declan Rice and injured Martin Odegaard and many were finding it hard to split the two sides going into the affair on Sunday. The game backed this up, with a usually rampant Arsenal showing Spurs a lot of respect. While sitting in their shape and playing on the break, Arteta’s side limited Tottenham to half chances, and also kept their captain and talisman Son Heung-Min quiet.

The killer blow was stuck in the 64th minute, when an in-swinging corner from Bukayo Saka was met by Gabriel, who scored the only goal of the game and helped his side to a huge win ahead of their early title clash against Manchester City next week. It may not have been a vintage Arsenal performance, but their ability to grind out a big win on derby day despite not being at their best will hold them in good stead for what’s ahead.

Nottingham Forest secure their first win at Anfield since 1969

It was so far so good for Arne Slot in his new role at Liverpool. The Dutchman had already made himself a fans favourite by winning at Old Trafford, something that his predecessor found so difficult to do, but Nuno’s Nottingham Forest would provide a different kind of test for an in-form Liverpool side.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool looks dejected after Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest scored Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images | Getty Images

Although Liverpool pushed and probed, they failed to create anything bar a few half chances, and it was Nottingham Forest who broke the deadlock. With less than 20 minutes remaining, Antony Elanga found Callum Hudson-Odoi, who cut inside and found the far corner. 1-0 is how it would finish, with Liverpool being handed a rare home defeat, while Nottingham Forest stayed unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five teams remain unbeaten after four games

As well as Arsenal’s derby day delight and Forest’s shock win, Manchester City, Brighton and Newcastle all avoided defeat this weekend, helping them to unbeaten starts to the 2024/25 season. After Liverpool’s slip up, Manchester City are the only side left with a 100% record after coming from a goal down to win at home to Brentford. Yoane Wissa put the visitors in front after just 22 seconds, however it was no surprise to see Erling Haaland at the double to put his side in a commanding position come half time. 2-1 is how it ended, with Haaland unable to make it three hattricks in three games. The striker has now netted nine times in four appearances this season.

Newcastle looked flat at times at The Molineux, going one down to a perfectly crafted Wolves move finished off by Mario Lemina. The Magpies, however, found a way to win again with two long-range efforts in the final 15 minutes. A deflected Fabian Schar strike was followed by a Harvey Barnes screamer five minutes later to win the game. The substitute cut in on his favoured right foot before curling the ball in the top corner, pushing Newcastle up to third on 10 points.

Brighton drew 0-0 at home to Ipswich, meaning the Seagulls are also unbeaten with two wins and two draws.

Everton remain winless as they self-destruct again

Sean Dyche came under fire two weeks ago after his players conceded three goals in the final few minutes at home to Bournemouth, turning a relatively comfortable, happy afternoon into a disaster. His side were 2-0 up and cruising before what was thought to be a consolation goal from Semenyo in the 87th minute sparked an unbelievable comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Dyche at the end of Everton’s defeat to Aston Villa Picture: Darren Staples/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

The Everton boss had survived the ordeal, after many fans on social media asked for his dismissal during the international break and after 30 successful minutes at Villa Park it felt as though all the bad blood was forgotten. A McNeil goal against the run of play and a Calvert-Lewin header had Everton in another brilliant position, but once again they couldn’t hold onto the lead.

An Ollie Watkins brace, one goal either side of half time, dragged Aston Villa back into the game, but it was Jhon Duran who stole the headlines. Less than ten minutes after coming on, Duran unleashed a screamer from outside the box, finding the top corner and helping Dyche’s worst nightmare come true. Another 3-2 defeat. Another capitulation.

The Toffees boss remains in a sticky situation as his side are without a point on the board, while Aston Villa have three wins from four going into their Champions League curtain raiser against Young Boys on Tuesday.

Manchester United earn much needed victory on the South Coast

Another manager who received heavy criticism last time out is United boss Eric Ten Hag. After his side’s poor outing at home to Liverpool, the red devils were looking to avoid their third straight loss. It was a game that already felt like a must win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United during the 3-0 win over Southampton | Manchester United via Getty Imag

There was an early scare as Cameron Archer failed to convert a first half penalty for the Saints, however De Ligt scored just two minutes later, opened his United account and settling his side down. Marcus Rashford scored their second and Garnacho put the icing on the cake by making it three in stoppage time, after Jack Stephens had seen red for Southampton 15 minutes prior. Ten Hag’s side travel to Selhurst Park next weekend, looking to avenge their 4-0 embarrassment away at Palace earlier this year.