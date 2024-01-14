The competition in the Premier League is heating up at both the top and bottom of the table. Manchester City's latest win over Newcastle United has put them just two points behind Liverpool in the table and right now, and six points currently separate first and fifth place.

We are now halfway through the January transfer window and clubs are considering potential new purchases to boost their respective season missions. Let's take a look at some of the latest updates on the transfer market rumour mill.

Spurs and Arsenal enter race for striker

Bournemouth are said to be 'bracing for offers' for Dominic Solanke as rivals clubs in the Premier League have shown high interest in his services. The striker has really shown his worth this season, starting every league match for the Cherries so far and contributing 12 goals in that time.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are considering a swoop for the forward as they both look to add more firepower to their attack. Newcastle United are also in the picture as Eddie Howe considers his former player.

The report claims that Solanke could cost in excess of £50 million but it's likely it will be a summer transfer if a club can convince Bournemouth to cash in.

Club confirm Liverpool interest in centre-back

Liverpool have been 'tracking' Colombian centre-back Kevin Mantilla, his club's president has confirmed. CA Talleres' Andres Fassi has revealed that both the Reds and Premier League rivals Brighton have been monitoring the 20-year-old.

"It's true, they have been following him for four months now. And they asked us for information about his physical records," the Argentine club president said (via 90min). However, his response when asked if they would be open to selling Mantilla this window was blunt, simply saying 'no'.