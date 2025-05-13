A Premier League footballer will appear in court tomorrow after being accused of speeding.

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is due in court tomorrow (May 14) having been picked up by an automatic speed camera. According to court documents, Fofana was driving his Lamborghini through the streets of London when he broke the speed limit.

The incident allegedly took place on March 12, 2024, with Fofana accused of driving over 20mph as he drove down Acre Lane in Brixton, Lambeth. The Frenchman, 24, was due to appear in court sooner, but had his case adjourned.

The alleged offence took place just one day after Chelsea’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. Fofana was not in the squad for this Premier League clash, with Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah being Mauricio Pochettino’s choice of centre-backs that day. A serious knee injury also ruled him out for most of Chelsea’s 2022/23 campaign.

Fofana has also been suffering with an injury in the latter stages of this season, with hamstring injury forcing him to the sidelines in March this year. His last game for the Blues was a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

In December 2022, Fofana was involved in another incident, running over EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney in Chelsea, West London. Gaffney was trying to hail a cab when he was struck by Fofana’s Lamborghini. He passed a breathalyser test at the scene and faced no further action from the authorities.

Gaffney was taken to hospital for treatment, but has not spoken publicly about the incident since.