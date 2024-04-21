Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has been accused of being a ‘neglectful absentee landlord’ by residents currently living in his properties. As well as playing Premier League football, the 24-year-old has been building up his real estate portfolio through his sole-owned property company Samaritan.

The Netherlands international has invested a significant amount of his reported £130,000 weekly wage into a string of properties across Rotterdam, Dordrecht, Roermond, Weert and Geleen, according to Dutch regional newspaper De Limburger.

However, a report from The Mirror claims that some ‘angry’ occupants in his properties have complained their homes are ‘not fit for human habitation’ due to structural problems, vermin infestations and inadequate repairs, among other grievances.

Gakpo’s letting agent, who acts on the Liverpool star’s behalf, is reportedly charging higher-than-average rates for apartments with reported issues. One basement flat described as ‘riddled with mould’ costs up to €875 (£754) per month, while another flat up for €850 (£733) per month is ‘so cramped that tenants have to walk sideways to squeeze to the front door’. The average rent figure in this particular is €560 (£500) per month.

Photographs published by De Limburger have seemingly supported the allegations made by tenants in Gakpo’s properties. The images show dead mice inside properties, mouldy walls, and holes in plasterwork among other problems.

In an interview with the Dutch outlet, Ricardo Silva, a resident in one of the properties said: “A rat fell down through there into my living room. It scared me to death. I saw it running. It was a rat with a long tail. It was definitely not a mouse.”

Gakpo reportedly uses the services of Elevate Finance employee Stefan Stals, who collects rent from the Liverpool star’s tenants and handles residential issues. Stals dismissed allegations that there are rodent issues and insisted that ‘all maintenance issues with the properties have been dealt with promptly’.