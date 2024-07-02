The summer transfer window is well underway. We’ve seen some massive deals take place in the Premier League so far - today, we’ll be running you through them all, as well as three of the most monumental.

Perhaps the canniest transfer so far is Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea, with the Blues having secured his services on a free transfer. One of Fulham’s best defenders last season, this looks like uncharacteristically good business for Chelsea.

Likewise, Newcastle United pulled off a smart deal when they signed Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer. A left-footed centre-back, the Toon managed to fend off the competition for his signature.

Additionally, Ian Maatsen moving to Aston Villa to Chelsea looks like phenomenal business - it does create a slight problem for the Villans though, as they now have a surplus of left-backs in their squad.

