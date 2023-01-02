Everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United’s home Premier League clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester United are back in action this week when they take on a Bournemouth side battling away to stay clear of the drop.

United have been on a fine run since returning from the World Cup, winning each of their games since returning and moving into the top four as a result. Erik ten Hag’s men will be intent on continuing their winning ways in their last game before the FA Cup takes centre stage, while Bournemouth will have an agenda of their own, currently two points above the drop zone following back-to-back defeats.

Here we run you through what you need to know to tune into the clash:

When is Man Utd vs AFC Bournemouth?

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth takes place on Tuesday, January 3 at Old Trafford. The fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time.

Is it on TV?

It is not. Unfortunately for fans not heading to Old Trafford for this one, there will be no live coverage in the UK. with Arsenal vs Newcastle United selected for Sky Sports coverage. US viewers will be able to tune in through NBC Sports, while viewers in Spain can tune in through DAZN. The same details apply for streaming.

Highlights details

Highlights can be caught on Match of the Day, which will air on BBC 1 on Wednesday, January 4 at 10.40pm. Alternatively, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports website from Wednesday morning, and the clubs will also post highlights to their official YouTube channels around the same time. Sky Sports News will also show highlights, likely late on Tuesday night or in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at the latest.

What has Ten Hag said?

Speaking ahead of the Bournemouth clash, United boss Ten Hag has provided a fitness update. He said: “We have to see, both [Martinez and McTominay] were training yesterday and today [Saturday], so I am quite optimistic that both can return to the squad. Diogo Dalot as well, he also makes good progress. But we don’t want to take risks with anyone because there are many games to come and we need a good squad to cover all the games.”

Erik ten Hag has given his views on the January transfer market. Credit: Getty.

What has O’Neil said?

After a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace, Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil said: “That’s the first time since I’ve taken charge that we fell well below the standards that we’ve set, and the standards that we need.

“I was really disappointed with nearly all aspects of the day. We looked so flat, and there were so many errors with the ball. Why it looked so flat, why there were so many errors with the ball. A lot of them have missed a lot of training with illnesses. We’ve had a couple coming back with injury who lacked rhythm.

