Guillermo Beltran

Colombian footballer Guillermo Beltran has tragically passed away at the age of 24 after collapsing during a training session with his club, Real Santa Cruz.

The Bolivian side confirmed news of their forward's death on social media after an incident in training. Beltran complained of dizziness and nausea before collapsing on Friday, with medical staff unable to resuscitate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They promptly called an ambulance but Beltran passed away while being rushed to hospital. Real Santa Cruz confirmed the tragic news in a statement which was circulated across their social media pages.

The statement read: "Today, at 7:30 p.m., we say goodbye to our beloved player, Guillermo Denis Beltran, at the Real Santa Cruz Club headquarters.

"We extend a cordial invitation to all realistic fans to join us for our final goodbye and say goodbye to our player, who left an indelible mark on our hearts and on the history of our club. We thank you in advance for your presence and expressions of affection at this difficult time for all of us."

And in an additional statement posted later on, the club said of Beltran: "He was much more than a talented player: he was a friend. A teammate and an inspiration to many. His passion for the game and his tireless spirit will continue to be remembered and valued forever."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Santa Cruz also posted an emotional tribute to their late player on social media after the news was confirmed. A huge number of supporters commented on the video, sending their best wishes to Beltran's family abd celebrating the forward's talent.

Real Santa Cruz director Adolfo Soria Galvarro said of the tragedy: “He was training as usual and then he collapsed. They tried to resuscitate him but he died as he was being moved to a clinic."