PSG gains more and more popularity on and off the pitch thanks to their first Champions League victory.

New insights reveal that Paris Saint-Germain’s official account (@psg) gained 1,118,964 new Instagram followers since Saturday, May 31, following the team’s first Champions League victory.

The research, conducted by QR Code Generator, analysed data from Social Blade to reveal that the team’s top scorer in the final match, Désiré Doué (@desire.doue), who was named the Man of the Match after scoring two goals, gained 1,287,185 followers, with 665,186 of them added the very next day.

This brings his new Instagram following to 3,499,992, which means that he could potentially earn between $20,600 and $25,000 per sponsored post, analysis of influencer marketing calculator data shows.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L. commented on the findings, “PSG’s 2024/25 campaign was nothing short of iconic. After finally seizing their first-ever Champions League title, the club capped off a sensational treble, winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the UCL in a single season.

One of their breakout stars, Désiré Doué, rose to the occasion with two goals in the final and a match-winning performance that not only secured him the Man of the Match award but also skyrocketed his popularity online.

Moreover, the surge in followers seen by the club’s official Instagram account reflects the global buzz around PSG’s historic win!”