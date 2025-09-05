Luis Enrique has broken his collarbone

Paris St Germain boss Luis Enrique has suffered a fractured collarbone in a cycling accident.

The club said the Spaniard, who led PSG to the Champions League title last season, would undergo surgery after sustaining the injury on Friday.

The club said on X: “Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris St Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone.

“The club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course.”

PSG beat Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup last month and have won their opening three games of the Ligue 1 season.

They next play against Lens on September 14.