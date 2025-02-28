QPR | Getty Images

Two footballers have been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism in nightclub - with police turning up to their training ground.

Officers swooped on the Queens Park Rangers training base in Hounslow, west London, on Thursday to arrest two academy players.

The Daily Mail has reported that the pair, in their late teens, are being held after an alleged incident in a nightclub in Kingston, south-west London. Last night the pair were in custody.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Mail: “On Thursday, February 28, police arrested two men in their late teens on suspicion of voyeurism. This follows a report of an incident which took place at a nightclub in Kingston on Wednesday, February 5.

“Both suspects remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing. The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.”

A QPR statement read: ‘Queens Park Rangers Football Cub are aware of an alleged incident involving two academy players. The individuals are helping police with their enquiries. As this is an ongoing investigation, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.'

Voyeurism is the act of gaining sexual gratification from observing or recording someone engaged in a private activity without their consent. The maximum penalty is two years in prison.