Raheem Sterling rules out controversial transfer after being left out of Chelsea squad
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The English winger has found himself outside the Chelsea squad under new manager Enzo Maresca, despite being one of the Blues’ most nailed players last season. Now, like many others who have wound up as victims of Chelsea’s squad bloat, Sterling is looking for a potential exit.
According to the Guardian, Aston Villa are interested in the former Manchester City attacker. But one destination that has proven massively popular among outcast players is firmly off Sterling’s radar.
Sterling has reportedly rubbished the idea of moving to the Saudi Pro League - which may come as a frustration to Chelsea bosses as the Saudi’s have grown a reputation for paying over-the-odds for players. The Daily Mail added that Sterling wants to continue playing at the highest level (meaning the Premier League or an equivalent European division) and that his family is settled in London and he is reluctant to relocate them.
The tabloid also reported that Sterling had been left in the dark about Maresca’s decision to freeze him out of the squad.
But Aston Villa may struggle to meet Sterling’s current wage demands - he’s on an eye-watering £325,000 a week at Stamford Bridge - but he does want a permanent move sooner rather than later. The winger could also slot seamlessly into Villa’s attacking line after Moussa Diaby left for the Saudi Pro League earlier this summer, and the club’s plan to snag Joao Felix was hijacked by Chelsea themselves.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.