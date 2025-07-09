Ralf Rangnick. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick is continuing his recovery in a Salzburg hospital following a procedure on an infected wound after ankle surgery.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 67-year-old German, who had a spell as Manchester United interim boss from 2021-22, reportedly had the long-planned initial ankle surgery last month, but then had to return to hospital to treat the infection.

Ralf Rangnick | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

According to Austrian media, the second procedure went smoothly and Rangnick, national team coach since the summer of 2022, is now “doing well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austria are set to resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in September, with Group H games against Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rangnick was interim manager of Manchester United from November 29, 2021 until the end of that season after Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked.