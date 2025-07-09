Ralf Rangnick: Former Manchester United manager is in hospital
The 67-year-old German, who had a spell as Manchester United interim boss from 2021-22, reportedly had the long-planned initial ankle surgery last month, but then had to return to hospital to treat the infection.
According to Austrian media, the second procedure went smoothly and Rangnick, national team coach since the summer of 2022, is now “doing well”.
Austria are set to resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in September, with Group H games against Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Rangnick was interim manager of Manchester United from November 29, 2021 until the end of that season after Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked.
