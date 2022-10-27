Rangers told to keep hold of young talent as Premier League clubs look to sign starlets

Rangers and Celtic have endured troubling seasons in Europe with the Gers failing to secure a single point. Celtic on the other hand have managed to acquire two points but are out of luck with a chance of reaching either the next stage of the UEFA Champions League or even the Europa League.

The Gers could still hypothetically reach the Europa League in 2023/24 if they can beat Ajax in their final group stage fixture next week - but they’ll need to do it via an unlikely 5-0 win.

Ange Postecoglou’s side currently sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership, four points clear of Gio van Bronckhorst’s side. In between the two final Champions League fixtures, Celtic will prepare to take on Livingston at the Almondvale Stadium this weekend while the Gers will host Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Here are all the latest transfer rumours from Rangers and Celtic heading into a busy weekend…

Premier League looks to Rangers for youth talent

While Rangers have managed to pin down some of the growing talent, such as Adam Devine, many contracts still need looking into with 18-year-old Leon King attracting significant attention from down south.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano , King has caught the eye of Leeds, Newcastle and Manchester United. His contract with the Ibrox side is up in the summer of 2024 and if they are hopeful of keeping the growing talent, they will need to offer a new contract very soon.

Robbie Ure is another who is quickly gaining attention. He has eleven goals and four assists so far this season and with his contract up at the end of the 2022/23 season, the striker will likely receive multiple offers from south of the border. According to Football Insider , the Gers were set to open contract discussions with the 18-year-old but as yet, they have not been completed.

Rangers set to pounce on Championship star

Sources have told Football Insider that Championship side Blackpool are braced for offers from Rangers to come in the January transfer window. Jerry Yates, 25, scored twice taking his goal tally to eight so far this season, during Blackpool’s 4-2 win over Preston last weekend.

Yates has been valued at around £4million, but the price tag could well go up depending on how much his goal tally increases. At the moment, he is on a contract set to run out in summer 2024 with an option to extend for a further year, but Rangers are hoping to boost their striking options next summer with Yates looking a more and more viable option.

Celtic told to sign star defender

Celtic acquired Moritz Jenz on loan from Lorient back in July with an option to buy and he has since become a regular feature as centre-back for Postecoglou’s starting line-up. Writing for ReadCeltic, John Reid now believes that the 23-year-old should be snapped up quickly by Celtic due to his strong performances both in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe.

Moritz Jenz for Celtic in Champions League

His presence will depend massively on the form and fitness of fellow defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt. However, if Jenz can continue the form he has produced recently and keep fit, Reid believes he would do well to stay in Glasgow rather than return to his former club.

Celtic hopeful of midfield mix up in January

It has been reported by Football Insider that the Parkhead outfit are hopeful of bolstering their midfield options when the January transfer window comes around. Postecoglou has recently confirmed his attentions have switched to focusing on the upcoming window and potentially selling one midfield in order to buy another.

The summer transfer window saw Yosuke Ideguchi arrive in Glasgow but the 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact on the pitch and the arrival of a new and brighter option could well see the Gamba Osaka man depart the club for good.