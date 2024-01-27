Reading and Leyton Orient launch racism investigation as Dan Agyei subject to abuse

Both clubs are taking action against the post. (Image: Getty Images)

An investigation has been launched following reports of racist abuse targeted at Leyton Orient striker Dan Agyei after a League One fixture against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two clubs played out a 1-1 draw in Berkshire and, after the match, Reading Football Club released a statement acknowledging reports of racist abuse targeted at Os goal scorer Agyei.

The 26-year-old striker put Leyton Orient in front from a penalty kick in the 19th minute after Reading defender Tom Holmes was judged to have handled the ball in the penalty box.

A statement from the Royals shared after full-time read: "Reading Football Club strongly condemns the racist abuse sent to Leyton Orient player Dan Agyei following Saturday’s draw in Sky Bet League One. There is no room for racism in football or society and the club has a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of discrimination.

"The club are working with Leyton Orient, social media platforms and the relevant authorities to identify those responsible for the abuse and will insist that the strongest possible punishments are brought to them."

Leyton Orient issued a similar message of zero tolerance after the match, which was shared on Instagram by Agyei. The club then added a message of support to their player online and wrote, "We're all with you Dan Agyei," on social media platform X.

Dan Agyei scored Leyton Orient's goal in the 1-1 draw.

The London club's statement on the incident said: "Leyton Orient are angered by and strongly condemns the racist abuse sent to Dan Agyei following Saturday’s draw against Reading in Sky Bet League One. There is no room for racism in football or society and Leyton Orient has a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of discrimination.