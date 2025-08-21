Renato Veiga: Chelsea agree £26m deal to sell left-back to Villareal

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Chelsea have sold another playerplaceholder image
Chelsea have sold another player | Getty Images
Chelsea have accepted a £26m bid from Villarreal for bit-part defender Renato Veiga.

The Portugal left-back is said to have agreed a seven-year deal and his departure would take Chelsea’s total player sales this summer to over £250m.

The Blues are poised to make a hefty profit on the 22-year-old having paid £12m for him when he arrived from Basel in July 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Veiga, who signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, made just one Premier League start for them last season and six appearances off the bench. He spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Juventus, making 12 starts in Serie A.

Chelsea have so far sold 10 players this summer and should Veiga complete his move they will have recouped around £252m from 11 departures to offset the £277m they have spent on nine new players.

Related topics:JuventusPremier LeagueChelsea
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice