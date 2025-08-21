Chelsea have sold another player | Getty Images

Chelsea have accepted a £26m bid from Villarreal for bit-part defender Renato Veiga.

The Portugal left-back is said to have agreed a seven-year deal and his departure would take Chelsea’s total player sales this summer to over £250m.

The Blues are poised to make a hefty profit on the 22-year-old having paid £12m for him when he arrived from Basel in July 2024.

Veiga, who signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, made just one Premier League start for them last season and six appearances off the bench. He spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Juventus, making 12 starts in Serie A.

Chelsea have so far sold 10 players this summer and should Veiga complete his move they will have recouped around £252m from 11 departures to offset the £277m they have spent on nine new players.