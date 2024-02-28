Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United legend John O'Shea has been named as interim Republic of Ireland manager for the nation's upcoming international friendly matches against Belgium and Switzerland in March. The role is to be filled permanently in April.

O'Shea, who played for Ireland 118 times during his career, returns to the fold having previously worked with the team as an assistant coach under former boss Stephen Kenny. Ireland parted ways with Kenny at the end of his contract after the country failed to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.

O'Shea, who has also coached at Stoke City and Reading, will work with Paddy McCarthy as assistant coach. The former defender said: "I'm delighted to return to the senior men's coaching staff as interim head coach for the two international friendlies.

"It will be an incredible honour to lead the side into the March international window. As everyone will know, I've always had immense pride representing my country, whether that be during my playing career or very recently, as part of the coaching staff for the men's senior team and the Under-21s.

"It’s great that Paddy has agreed to come on board for the two matches and work will begin straight away to prepare for two top-quality fixtures against great opposition in Belgium and Switzerland, in front of our fantastic home support. I've got great belief in this group of players to win football matches and looking forward to some positive results."

Ireland play Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on March 23 before facing Switzerland at the ground on March 26. The nation's next competitive game is against England in the Nations League on September 7.

FAI director of football Marc Canham said there will be a full-time appointment after the upcoming two friendly fixtures. He said: "We're delighted to announce John and Paddy as interim head coach and assistant coach for the March fixtures.

O'Shea will lead the nation in the upcoming friendlies.

"John has developed a strong level of excellent coaching experience across both domestic and international football and has recently been involved at both U-21 and senior level with Ireland alongside his considerable achievements as an international player and in his club career.