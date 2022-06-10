Scotland’s trip to the Aviva Stadium this Saturday will be the third match in ten days for Steve Clarke and his players and could offer the former Kilmarnock boss a chance to experiment with his line-up.
The 58-year old is not known for making wholesale changes to either his squad or starting line-up, preferring a close-knit group of the same names.
However, there are currently three uncapped players in the squad and seven more who have only appeared five times or less in the dark blue jersey.
The match with the Republic of Ireland, who have lost both of their opening Nations League games, and subsequent trip to Armenia on Tuesday could be the perfect time for Clarke to give one or more of these players their chance to shine.
Meanwhile, there are other players in the group who may well be in the position of finding themselves dropped to the bench or out of the squad completely.
For some it may simply be that they are in need of a rest while others, although still performing well, are very much in the latter stages of their career meaning future planning is in order.
Then there are some whose simply need to be dropped as performance levels haven’t been up to scratch.
Here are five players from the current Scotland squad who we believe deserve a chance to start against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and five who perhaps shouldn’t...