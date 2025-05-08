Star pundit shares photo from hospital bed after missing PSG-Arsenal Champions League tie
Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand was likely to have appeared on the Arsenal-Paris St Germain game last - which saw the French team progress to the Champions League final - as well as Manchester United’s second leg against Athletic Bilbao tonight in the Europa League. Both are on TNT Sports.
He shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed.
The 46-year-old took to social media on Wednesday ahead of Arsenal’s second leg with Paris St Germain in France 24 hours after the seven-goal thriller between Inter Milan and Barcelona to explain his absence as a TNT Sports pundit.
Ferdinand, who appears to be in good spirits, did not make the reason for his presence in hospital clear.
In a post on his X account which was accompanied by a photograph of him making a thumbs-up gesture, he wrote: “Gutted to be missing the Semi-Finals this week on @footballontnt!! Wishing the team all the best — I’ll be watching every minute from the iPad!”
TNT responded with a message on their own X account which read: “Get well soon, Rio.”
Ferdinand was clearly watching as he later tweeted “horrendous decision” in response to PSG being awarded a penalty after a borderline Myles Lewis-Skelly handball - although the penalty was saved.
Former West Ham and Leeds defender Ferdinand made 455 appearances and won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups and a Club World Cup during a glittering 12-year spell at Old Trafford.
