AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka suffered a collapsed lung during Sunday's abandoned Serie A match against Udinese, the club has confirmed.

The Ivory Coast international collapsed in the 72nd minute of the contest against the 15th place side and the game was quickly abandoned after he was rushed off the pitch on a stretcher.

Roma manager Daniele de Rossi allayed fears Ndicka had suffered cardiac issues, but has since confirmed that it is not what the club initially feared.

“A collapsed lung is a painful thing but luckily, if we can say that, he's not suffering from what we feared.” De Rossi said.

Ndicka spent one night in hospital under observation before being allowed to return to Rome from Udine, with tests revealing no sign of cardiac issues. The match - which was 1-1 when suspended following consultation between referee Luca Pairetto and the two benches - will have to be completed at a later date.

The capital club are currently fifth in the Serie A table and competing with Bologna for the fourth and final Champions League spot. Udinese, on the other hand, are 15th and just one point clear of the drop zone.

