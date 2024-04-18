Romario: Ex-Brazil star comes out of retirement to achieve dream of playing with his son Romarinho
Former Brazil forward and 1994 World Cup winner Romario has made a shock return to football at the age of 58 and has now registered himself to play for Rio de Janeiro second-division side America Football Club, where he also serves as club president.
Romario is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all-time and at the peak of his powers was renowned for his incredible finishing, tremendous flair with the ball at his feet, and his ability to create chances, with stars like Diego Maradona, Ronaldo and Johan Cruyff all lauding him as one of the best they had ever seen play the game.
Over the course of his career he scored over 700 goals for various clubs including Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven and Vasco da Gama. He won two Copa America titles with Brazil and lifted league titles in Spain, Holland and Brazil.
He is Brazil’s third highest goalscorer with an impressive 55 goals in 70 caps - the most notable of which were his five in the 1994 World Cup as he received the Golden Ball for being the tournament’s best performing player on route to victory.
Romario made his last competitive appearance for America Football Club in 2009 at the age of 43 to fulfil his late father's wishes, but now 15-years on is returning to play for the Rio de Janeiro outfit to fulfill a new family dream of playing alongside his son Romarinho.
The 58-year-old said on X: "Now I’m ready to give my beloved America a hand in a few games and also, of course, to fulfil my dream of sharing the pitch with my son.”
Since his retirement, Romario has been the sporting director of America Football Club, additionally he has also been involved in politics and has served as senator for Rio de Janeiro since 2015.
