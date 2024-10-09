Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes 'moves to England and signs for Burnley'
The 19-year-old was pictured with a Burnley shirt in August and in local media in Brazil after signing with the football club, and he has now moved to Manchester.
He has reportedly been living in Manchester since September with his influencer girlfriend Giovanna Buscacio, 24, who he has been with for two years. The young woman, who has over 131,000 followers on Instagram, has shared several snaps on social media showing their new life in England, including photographs of their new flat.
Following in his father's footsteps, he started playing football when he was 13. He was then at Barcelona's La Masia youth academy until June this year.
His contract with Burnley is reportedly for two years until 2026. His father, Ronaldinho, won the World Cup in 2002 while playing for the Brazilian national team and won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006, having won the Ballon d'Or in 2005.
