Roy Rix has died aged 79.

Former footballer Roy Rix has died aged 79 after becoming squashed between his mobility scooter and a garden wall after a fall on the way back from a local pub, an inquest has heard.

Rix is remembered for his time as a footballer and played as a winger for both Cambridge United and King’s Lynn. He also worked as a scrap metal dealer after his playing days, according to reports from Eastern Daily Press.

The 79-year-old was found by neighbours trapped and on the floor outside his home in Norwich on 23 November last year.

It is believed that he had been there since returning from the pub the previous night. He was taken to hospital that same morning and initially responded well to treatment. He was discharged just days before his 80th birthday, but later went into respiratory address on 17 December and died that same day.

William Brazil, a close friend of Rix described him as the “son he never had.”

He added: “Roy used to like to go to the pub and would sit and have a beer with his sandwiches. He loved to watch Emmerdale and when the pub closed, he would go home.”