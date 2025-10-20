Royston Drenthe: Ex Everton, Real Madrid, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday winger suffers stroke
The 38-year-old ex-Netherlands international Royston Drenthe is being treated in hospital after being admitted on Friday.
The news was announced by FC de Rebellen, a business entity which boasts a roster of former professionals available for clubs or associations to book as a team to play against or for speaking engagements.
A statement read: “Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke. Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery.”
Drenthe began his professional career with Feyenoord before moving to Real Madrid, with whom he won LaLiga, in 2007.
He had a loan spell with Everton in 2011-12 and other clubs included Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.
A statement from Everton on X read: “Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a full and speedy return to full health after reports he’s been taken to hospital.”