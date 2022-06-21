The former Manchester United star released a statement on Monday night confirming he would leave his role.

Ryan Giggs has announced that he is stepping down as the head coach of the Wales men’s national football team.

The ex-Manchester United winger, 48, currently faces accusations of domestic violence from a former partner. with a trial scheduled to take place in August.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giggs is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against former girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, as well as a further accusation of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He also faces charges of the common assault of Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley on November 1, 2020.

Here is what we know so far about the case, as well as the official statement made by Giggs regarding his role with the Welsh national side:

What has Ryan Giggs said? Wales head coach steps down from role

Ryan Giggs released a statement on his official website on Monday, June 20 to explain his decision to step down as the head coach of the Welsh men’s national team.

Giggs first took on the job with his home nation in January 2018 but stepped away from the role in November 2020 after his initial arrest on suspicion of assault.

The statement said: “After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men’s national team with immediate effect.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach.

“As has been well publicised, I have pleaded not guilty to the criminal accusations being heard at Manchester Crown Court. Whilst I am confident in our judicial process, I had hoped that the case would have been heard earlier to enable me to resume my managerial responsibilities.”

He continued: “Through nobody’s fault the case has been delayed. I do not want the country’s preparations for the World Cup to be affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case.

“I have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some unforgettable moments during my three years in charge of the national team.

“I am proud of my record and will cherish those special times forever.

“It has been a pleasure to work with such well-established, senior professionals, and it has given me immense pride to watch so many young players progress into the national squad and flourish in the proud red colours of our country.

“I am touched and grateful to our passionate supporters for following us all over the world.”

The 48-year old ended the statement by saying : “It is my intention to resume my managerial career at a later date and I look forward to watching our national team alongside you in the stands.”

The full statement can be read HERE.

Kate Greville’s domestic violence accusations explained

Ms Greville has accused her former partner of controlling and coercive behaviour against her between August 2017 and November 2020 as well as assault, causing her actual bodily harm.

Giggs also faces charges of the common assault of Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley on November 1, 2020.