Sacked Lazio falconer Juan Bernabe opens OnlyFans account after penis implant operation
Birds of prey expert Juan Bernabe was dismissed as the trainer of Italian club Lazio's bald eagle mascot Olympia after revolted bosses discovered the nude photos in January.
Bernabe fought the dismissal in court, but last month, judges at the Court of Tivoli ordered Bernabe to quit a staff apartment he had been occupying.
At the time, Bernabe said he had only shared his images to raise the profile of the operation for other sufferers of erectile dysfunction.
He said in a po-faced interview: "I published it to give visibility to the procedure. I come from a naturist family and do not understand why it is linked with pornography."
Now in a twist, it has emerged that the veteran bird fancier has signed up to create content for subscribers on the OnlyFans adult content platform.
Eager Bernabe has promised his watchers: "Here I will show you how my penis prosthesis works."
There are already several videos on his profile with the subscription costing €50 (£43.15).
Lazio had earlier told how they had dismissed Bernabe because his actions were "incompatible with the ethical values of the club".
