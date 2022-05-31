The two nations go head-to-head at Hampden Park for the first time in almost 15 years this week for a chance to reach the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The eyes of the entire footballing world will be on Hampden Park on Wednesday night as Scotland host Ukraine in the semi-final of their play-off qualifying path for the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

Of the 32 teams who will be heading to the event in November, 29 have already been confirmed meaning just three places remain.

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country saw this match, which was originally meant to be played in March, postponed until now with the winner set to face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday in the play-off final.

Incredibly, the two nations have only ever faced off twice in their history with both matches coming during qualification for Euro 2008.

Ukraine were 2-0 winners in the first ever meeting of the two nations which took place in Kiev in 2006.

The rematch came one year later at Hampden Park as Scotland got their revenge with a 3-1 victory, but it wasn’t enough as both sides would eventually miss out on the finals, after failing to make it out of an incredibly tough group which also featured 2006 World Cup winners Italy and runners-up France.

Here are the starting XI, substitutes and manager from that 2007 encounter and what they are currently doing with all but one having now retired from playing:

1. Craig Gordon Nearly 15 years later the former Sunderland stopper’s career has gone full circle and he has re-established himself as Scotland and Hearts’ number one at the age of 39 and won last season’s Player of the Year award in the SPFL

2. Allan Hutton The former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa full-back won 50 caps for Scotland between 2007 and 2016 with the Ukraine match coming just one month after his competitive debut. He retired from football in 2019

3. Gary Naysmith The one time Everton favourite hung up his boots in 2013 and began a career in management having taken charge at Scottish lower league sides East Fife, Queen of the South and Edinburgh City

4. Stephen McManus The ex-Celtic skipper ended his playing career with Motherwell in 2017 and was most recently working as a coach of the Parkhead side’s under 18s team. He won 26 caps for his country and scored two goals