Scotland will look to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign off to a winning start against Cyprus this weekend.

With the bitter disappointment of missing out on a place at the World Cup Finals now very much in the past, Scotland will kick off their latest attempt to reach a major tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Cyprus will be the visitors to Hampden Park as the first part of a home double-header for Steve Clarke and his players, with Spain set to come calling on Tuesday night. But first and foremost it’s all about a meeting with a Cypriot side that last visited the national stadium just under four years ago, when an Oliver Burke goal gave Scotland a win.

Clarke and his players will hope to replicate their successful attempt to reach the last Euros, when they saw off Israel and Serbia in the play-offs before finishing bottom of a finals group containing Croatia, Czech Republic and the Auld Enemy, England.

Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s opener Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus.

When is Scotland v Cyprus?

The two sides will meet at Hampden Park on Saturday 25th March 2023 and kick-off is scheduled for 2pm. Tickets are completely sold out, meaning Clarke and his squad will be roared on by the vast majority of the 51,866.

How to watch Scotland v Cyprus?

The match is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 which can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin and is available only to subscribers. Coverage begins at 1pm and will run until 4.30pm. A full repeat of the match will then be shown at noon on Sunday. Terrestrial TV viewers can watch highlights of the match on Sportscene which will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 10.35pm on Saturday evening.

Alternatively, there is live coverage and full match commentary available via BBC Radio Scotland and live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

What is Scotland’s head-to-head record against Cyprus?

Scotland head into Saturday’s game looking to preserve a perfect record against their visitors. The two sides have met on seven previous occasions with the Tartan Army coming on top every time. They have scored 24 goals and conceded just six goals during those fixtures.

What is the latest team news?

Che Adams is expected to be handed the lead role in the Scotland attack as he sees off competition from Lyndon Dykes and Angus Gunn should start in goal as the most senior of Clarke’s trio of uncapped goalkeepers.

The squad in full is:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay