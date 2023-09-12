Scotland vs England kick off time, how to watch and TV coverage

Scotland and England lock horns as the international break comes to a close

Scotland face England in an international friendly as the two old rivals look to get one over on each other. Both countries are unbeaten in their respective European Championship 2024 qualification campaigns as they eye a place in the tournament in Germany next summer.

The match is a 150th anniversary of the oldest international fixture. Steve Clarke’s side head into the game on the back of their 3-0 away win at Cyprus last time out courtesy of first-half goals by Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn.

The Three Lions, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Ukraine in Poland last time out. Right-back Kyle Walker was on the scoresheet.

When and where is Scotland vs England?

Scotland’s clash against England kicks-off at 7:45 (BST) at Hampden Park in Glasgow, which is the national stadium for the hosts and holds 51,866 fans.

How to watch Scotland vs England?

Scotland versus England is being shown on TV on Channel 4 and coverage starts at 7pm (BST). Viewers can also watch via the All4 app on smartphone, tablet and laptop devices. Alternatively, TalkSPORT are providing free radio coverage.

Scotland vs England head-to-head?

Scotland last met England in the 2020 European Championships and the pair played out a 0-0 draw at Wembley. Southgate’s men ended up reaching the final of that tournament but were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final after a 1-1 draw after normal time.

The duo have met on 115 occasions to date. Scotland have won 41, whilst their opponents have been victories on 48 occasions, with the rest being draws.

What has been said ahead of Scotland vs England?

Southgate has said: “I’ve met so many of the former players over the years, worked with some of them, played with some of them so it’s a fabulous game.

“I know there’s a rivalry and I know people will be wary of it crossing a boundary but it’s a brilliant sporting rivalry and it’s a great game to be involved in.”

“You’re testing yourself, proving yourself, learning as a team and representing the nation. We see it as a really good test of us as a team. You’re playing a high level opponent in a really intimidating atmosphere and they’re the nights that have been important in our growing process.

“It’s a challenge that we’ve got to head towards and relish. We have huge ambition as a team but also have a lot of work to do.”

Clarke has said: “In my lifetime, England have moved a bit in front [of Scotland]. We are trying to close the gap on them and we’ll find out on Tuesday how much we’ve closed that gap.”

“The more you play against the top sides, the better you become. This is the evolution of a group of young men who’ve grown up together and we’ve kept them together. We’ve got better and better.